Bengaluru Techie, Fired From Job In 3 Months, Calls Out "Toxic" Boss And Work Culture

A tech professional from Bengaluru, who was terminated from his position at the India office of an American workforce management company, has levelled accusations against his former manager. In a long post on LinkedIn, the employee detailed his struggles during his brief tenure, citing issues such as micromanagement, an overwhelming workload and excessive focus on minor mistakes as key reasons for his difficulties at the workplace. He said that he joined the firm in September with eagerness and a willingness to adapt. However, he alleged that the organisation did not offer adequate training or mentorship to support his growth and enable him to succeed.

"Although I lacked direct SaaS experience, I was transparent about this during my interview. I expressed my willingness to learn, adapt, and contribute meaningfully to Rippling's growth. I was reassured that the company's culture is built on mentorship, support, and fostering growth-a promise that ultimately remained unfulfilled under the supervision of BHARAT SONI," the employee wrote.

The techie stated that despite being widely acknowledged that he was new to the firm, he received no constructive guidance on the tools and processes. "This included fundamental aspects such as how to use Salesforce effectively, how to log breaks or the implications of being automatically put offline by the system after brief periods of inactivity," he wrote.

Further, he said that his manager, instead of providing helpful feedback or assistance to improve his work, focused too much on trivial matters, such as going over break periods by a minute. He also expressed concerns about the workload as well, claiming that he was required to manage 35 to 40 cases each week, often with extra work added right before his shift finished. He said that this led to a lot of overtime with little tolerance or understanding from his manager.

"When I raised concerns about the extended hours and sought guidance on managing my workload, I was met with dismissive responses like, 'You have to solve your open cases anyhow, any way you prefer'," he wrote.

In less than 4 months, the techie said he was fired from the firm. He blamed his termination on the difficulties he had at the company. Despite his eagerness to adapt and grow, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of support, mentorship and effective leadership.

The employee shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 2,000 reactions. The post has sparked a debate online about workplace culture. "Really disheartening to hear such experience. I know a lot of people who are still trying to get into this company and honestly, this is a wake up call for them," wrote one user. "Even big US companies after coming to India become like Indian companies!" commented another.