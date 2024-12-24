"Bengaluru Is Because Of North Indians": Woman's Comment Sparks Debate Online

A video of a woman in which she claims that "Bengaluru is Bengaluru because of North Indians" has triggered a discussion online about Bengaluru vs other cities. In the clip, shared on X, the woman was asked about the "cultural shock" she experienced after moving from North India to Bengaluru. To this, she said, "I don't know about the cultural shock, but people here do hate North Indians. That's what I observed". She also alleged that people in the city view North Indians differently and sometimes address them as "these Hindi people".

"I observe people behaving differently when they get to know that someone is from North India. Autowalas charge us higher prices, and people call us 'these Hindi people.' We've been addressed as Hindi people many times," the woman said.

"I love this city, absolutely, and would want to visit again, but the fact that when they see outsiders, they behave differently with you. Especially when Bengaluru is what it is because of North Indians coming here to a large extent. And still, people have a hard time accepting it," she added.

The clip was shared on the microblogging site on Saturday. Since then, the video has garnered more than 691,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some defended the woman's statement, others pointed out that attitude plays a key role in how people are perceived.

"I don't see anything wrong in her statement! And that's how it should be! Kannadigas travel to other places as well - in and out of the country and they don't face this kind of hate in the north! Even if they are having a hard time speaking Hindi, most people do adjust with them," wrote one user.

"Most of the well-established companies or startup founders and employees in Bangalore are from other parts of India. She is not wrong. This should not have been a point of discussion in the first place. Why this unwanted divide in the name of language?? I see local Kannadigas are the ones falling prey to this divisive political since the Karnataka election," commented another.

"i mean the amount of north Indians running bangalore is astonishing. she is not wrong," expressed a third user.

However, one user wrote, "Attitude ! This is the main reason people call them outsiders and treat them differently, auto wallas charge them move, bhajiwallas as well. A Bihari friend of mine is very humble , has picked up some kannada, interacts in broken kannada, he gets lower prices than me."

"Was agreeing with her throughout until that last sentence she crapped out. Cannot be crediting only North Indians for what Bangalore is but at the same time cannot deny the hatred by the locals towards non-Kannadigas," commented another.

