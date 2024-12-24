Video Of Woman Mimicking 'Shinchan' After Breaking Traffic Rules Goes Viral, Police Responds

In a hilarious video from Rohtak, Haryana, a woman pulled over by a traffic cop for a slew of violations - no helmet, wrong-way driving, no number plate, and red-light jumping - shocked onlookers by mimicking Shinchan, the cartoon character. She even claimed to be Shinchan Nohara and declared, "Main hun Shinchan Nohara. Mujhe koi nahi le jaa sakta. (I am Shinchan Nohara. No one can take me)."

The woman has caught the internet's attention with her antics. Unbothered by the seriousness of the situation, the woman amusedly introduced herself as "Shinchan Nohara," mimicking the popular cartoon character.

The video, shared by traffic police officer Amar Kataria, who identifies as a digital creator on Instagram, showcased his calm and composed demeanour throughout the encounter. Despite being informed that she would receive a traffic challan, the woman continued to joke and impersonate Shinchan, even suggesting the officer confirm her name with her mother.

Watch the video here:

As the interaction unfolded, a passerby intervened, offering to pay the challan on her behalf and urging the officer to let her go. However, Kataria maintained his professionalism, humorously warning her that if she didn't wear a helmet, "Yamraj (the god of death)" might come for her. In a playful exchange, the woman responded cheekily, asking if Yamraj was the cop's father, and declared, "No one can take me. My name is Shinchan Nohara."

Eventually, another passerby also requested the officer to let her go. Thanking the bystander in her cartoon-like voice, the woman left the scene, seemingly without facing any penalties. The video left viewers impressed by Kataria's composed handling of the situation.