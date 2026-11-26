Black Friday is here, and Gen Z shoppers are gearing up for one of the biggest shopping events of the year. With retailers rolling out discounts after Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday following closely behind, shoppers are looking for smarter ways to save money. However, finding a good deal is not always as easy as spotting a big discount tag. Prices can vary across stores, some offers may not be as attractive as they appear, and additional costs can make a difference at checkout.

For Gen Z shoppers who want to make the most of Black Friday, artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and others can help compare prices, check deals and plan purchases. Here are five useful AI prompts to help shoppers make informed decisions and get better value for their money this Black Friday.

1. Compare prices across different stores

Before buying a product, shoppers should check its price across multiple retailers. Instead of settling for the first discount they see, they can ask AI to compare prices from different stores.

Prompt: "Compare the prices of [product name] across major online and offline retailers. Include available discounts, delivery charges, return policies and the final price. Tell me where I can get the best deal."

This can help shoppers identify the retailer offering the lowest overall price rather than simply the biggest advertised discount.

2. Check price history and verify the deal

A product showing a 50 per cent discount does not always mean it is a genuine bargain. Some retailers may increase the original price before announcing a sale.

Shoppers can use AI to research available price history information and check whether a discount is worth considering.

Prompt: "Check the recent price history of [product name]. Compare its current Black Friday price with its previous selling prices and tell me whether this is a genuine deal or whether I should wait for a better offer."

This can help buyers avoid misleading discounts and make more informed purchasing decisions.

3. Find value-for-money alternatives

Sometimes, the most heavily advertised product is not necessarily the best choice. Shoppers can ask AI to suggest similar products with better features or lower prices.

Prompt: "Suggest five alternatives to [product name] within a budget of [amount]. Compare their features, quality, customer reviews and prices. Recommend the best value-for-money option."

This approach is particularly useful when shopping for smartphones, laptops, headphones, fashion, home appliances and other popular products.

4. Calculate the final checkout price

A product's listed price may not be the amount a shopper eventually pays. Delivery fees, taxes, platform charges and payment offers can change the final bill.

AI can help shoppers calculate the total cost before completing their purchases.

Prompt: "Calculate the final checkout price of a product listed at [amount]. Include applicable taxes, delivery charges, platform fees, bank discounts, coupon codes and cashback. Show the final amount I will actually pay."

This helps shoppers understand the real savings and avoid unexpected costs at checkout.

5. Set a budget and prioritise purchases

With discounts appearing across multiple categories, it can be tempting to buy more than planned. Setting a budget before shopping can help prevent unnecessary spending.

Prompt: "I have a Black Friday shopping budget of [amount]. My shopping list includes [list of products]. Help me prioritise purchases based on necessity, value for money and available discounts. Suggest where I should spend, save or wait."

This can help Gen Z shoppers focus on essential purchases, avoid impulse buying and make better use of their shopping budget.

Shop smarter this Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer plenty of opportunities to save, but a discount does not automatically make a purchase worthwhile. Comparing prices, checking previous rates and calculating the final bill can help shoppers make better decisions.

For Gen Z, AI can be a useful shopping assistant that makes deal hunting easier and more organised. The key is to use these tools to research offers, verify information and stick to a realistic budget rather than buying something simply because it is on sale.