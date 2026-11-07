Want A Perfect Diwali Portrait? Try These 7 ChatGPT And Gemini Prompts

Diwali is a time for celebrations, family gatherings, traditional outfits and photographs. With the festival approaching, many people are looking for creative ways to give their pictures a festive makeover. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini can help users transform ordinary photographs into colourful Diwali-themed portraits in seconds.

From traditional ethnic looks to beautifully decorated backgrounds filled with diyas and fairy lights, AI-generated portraits offer several ways to capture the festive spirit. Users can upload their photographs and provide detailed prompts describing the outfits, lighting, background and overall style they want.

The results depend on the quality of the uploaded photograph and how clearly the instructions are written. Users should also check the generated images carefully, as AI tools can sometimes alter facial features, hands or clothing details.

Here are seven prompts that can help create attractive Diwali portraits using ChatGPT and Gemini.

7 ChatGPT And Gemini Prompts To Create Diwali Portraits

1. Traditional Diwali Portrait

"Use my uploaded photograph to create a realistic Diwali portrait. Dress me in an elegant traditional Indian outfit with rich festive colours. Add a beautifully decorated background with glowing diyas, marigold flowers and warm golden lighting. Keep my facial features natural and unchanged."

2. Royal Ethnic Look

"Transform my photograph into a royal festive portrait. Give me an elegant traditional Indian outfit with intricate embroidery and subtle jewellery. Use a luxurious palace-inspired background with warm lighting. Maintain my original face and natural appearance."

3. Diwali With Diyas

"Create a beautiful Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Show me holding a traditional diya with a warm smile. Add softly glowing lamps, floating flower petals and a festive background. Make the image look realistic and cinematic."

4. Traditional Family Portrait

"Turn our uploaded family photograph into a beautiful Diwali portrait. Dress everyone in coordinated traditional Indian outfits. Add diyas, rangoli and festive decorations in the background. Preserve everyone's facial features and expressions."

5. Festive Traditional Saree Look

"Create a stunning Diwali portrait from my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a beautiful traditional silk saree with elegant jewellery. Add a festive background featuring glowing diyas, marigold decorations and warm fairy lights. Keep my face realistic and unchanged."

6. Bollywood-Inspired Diwali Portrait

"Transform my photograph into a glamorous Bollywood-style Diwali portrait. Give me a stylish ethnic outfit, elegant accessories and a festive background with golden lights and decorative lamps. Use professional photography-style lighting while preserving my original facial features."

7. Dreamy Diwali Night Portrait

"Create a magical Diwali night portrait using my uploaded photograph. Add a beautiful night-time setting with glowing diyas, colourful fairy lights and a softly illuminated background. Give the image a cinematic look with rich colours and realistic details. Keep my face unchanged."

Tips For Better AI-Generated Diwali Portraits

For the best results, users should upload a clear, well-lit photograph, preferably with their face visible. They should mention specific details about their preferred clothing, background, lighting and image style.

Users can also experiment with different versions of the same prompt to find a look they like. While ChatGPT and Gemini can produce impressive festive portraits, the final results may vary depending on the instructions and the tools' image-generation capabilities.