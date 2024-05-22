Bengaluru Woman Shops For Footwear While Attending Team Meeting On Laptop, Internet Reacts

The viral picture has left the internet divided.

Bengaluru has its very own social media trend called "peak Bengaluru moment", where users share bizarre instances that happen daily in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments that take place in India's IT capital can be found all over the internet. The city is also known for its hustle culture, evident from several pictures and videos that have captured people working from all sorts of odd places. Such posts have also ignited debates on work-life balance and long work hours.

Recently, an X user shared a picture of a woman attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping for footwear. In the image, the woman is seen holding a laptop while looking at slippers and sandals displayed at a shoe store.

"Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop,'' the tweet by Karthik Bhaskara read.

Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop. pic.twitter.com/qHQ2omYDIl — Karthik Bhaskara (@Kaey_bee) May 22, 2024

The viral picture has left the internet divided. While some were amused by it and cracked jokes, others highlighted the negative impacts of such a culture and called it a ''sad state of affairs.''

One user wrote, ''Could have been done on the phone - both - the meeting and the shoe shopping.''

Another person commented, ''This woman is the reason why companies are asking employees to come back to the office and abolish WFH policies. The problem is, attending a meeting without being present in it 100% is as good as not attending it at all..''

A third user said, ''These are the kind of people who made companies rescind Work From Home policies. Such a sad state. it creates an impression that people in India have no work ethics.''

''My only thought is someone should introduce them to this unique invention called Bluetooth headphones,'' joked a fourth. A fifth user wrote, ''Deciding which shoe to throw at organizer of such useless meetings.''

''Either she is practising the art of 'putting the best foot forward' or trying out 'putting oneself in someone else's shoes' while being in a corporate setting,'' stated another. ''A heel-larious solution for work-life balance,'' joked another.

Before this, an X user shared a picture of a man working on a laptop inside a movie hall. A video of a man attending a Zoom meeting while driving a two-wheeler in a congested street had also previously gone viral, causing a debate about responsible driving and safe commuting habits.