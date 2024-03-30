Pic Of Bengaluru Man Working On Laptop In Theatre Reignites Work-Life Balance Debate

This "Bangalore is Bangaloring" moment has gone viral on X.

Bengaluru has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments - a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital - can be found all over the internet. Now in another such instance, an X user shared a picture of a man working on a laptop inside a movie hall. The picture caught the attention of several users on the internet.

Taking to X, user Rishika posted a photo of the man working inside a theatre. "Went for a movie yesterday and someone was on laptop throughout the movie. Bangalore is Bangaloring," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Went for a movie yesterday and someone was on laptop throughout the movie.

Bangalore is Bangaloring 👩‍💻 pic.twitter.com/DiKZ1zl5Ks — Rishika ☁︎ (@rishfishtish) March 27, 2024

The user shared the image on Wednesday and since then the post has accumulated more than 10,000 views and several likes. It also reignited a debate on work-life balance and long work hours.

"Speaks volume about work-life balance. Glorifying such disability is not hustle-culture," wrote one user. "He must have taken wfh, but couldn't wrap up by movie's time," said another.

"Client: I need urgent changes! That guy: I'm watching a movie in the theatre. Client: OK, finish this before the movie ends," jokingly said a third user.

"Its useless, nothing great. That man is just senseless, and uncivilised. How can he disturb the enjoyment of others who are in the theatre watching the movie. Not caring for others is by no way showing that you are a committed employee or stressed up," expressed a fourth.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Bengaluru amazed social media users with its unique stories. Earlier this month, a video of a man attending a Zoom meeting on a laptop while riding a scooter had surfaced online. The clip shared by 'Peak Bengaluru' handle on X shows the man keeping his laptop on his lap while navigating a busy stretch of a road.

The video caused a huge debate on the social media platform about responsible driving and safe commuting habits. It even caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police. Reacting to it, the police asked the user to mention exact location details.

A few months ago, videos from Bengaluru also showed someone working on a laptop inside a cinema hall and a woman hooked onto her computer riding a pillion on a bike.