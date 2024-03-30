'At Least They're Honest': Vistara Celebrating '20th Best Rank' Leaves Internet In Splits

The post has accumulated more than 64,000 views and over 1,500 likes.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) taking a light-hearted dig at Vistara Airline has left social media users chuckling. User Ritesh Banglani shared a picture of a brochure he saw on his Vistara flight announcing that the airline was named the 20th best in the world for in-flight entertainment. "I may fall upon hard times, but I hope things are never so bad that I have to brag about being 20th best in anything," he wrote as he shared the image of the pamphlet.

Take a look below:

I may fall upon hard times, but i hope things are never so bad that i have to brag about being 20th best in anything pic.twitter.com/wxB30H8GWP — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) March 28, 2024

Mr Banglani shared the photo on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 64,000 views and over 1,500 likes on the micro-blogging site. His funny post has also amassed several interesting comments. While some agreed with the X user, others found Vistara's achievement commendable.

"At least they are honest. There is always a way to slice data in a way that you come out at the top," wrote one user. "If I were 20th best in some things, for instance in IITJEE, I practically wouldnt stop bragging about it. The grander the vista, the more significant 20th best becomes," said another.

"Sir 20th best individuals in their fields are defn winning. You're valid that 20th best company is not great either usually except your profession is one where being 20th best fund is probably good," commented a third user.

Also Read | "They Bring Fairness, Sanity": Unacademy CEO After Mumbai Doctor Calls JEE, NEET Exams "Useless"

"There are thousands of airlines in the world, so being 20th while competing with cash rich Arab oil laden and European airlines that have tech savvy customers is not bad....but it doesn't look awesome to be honest," wrote another.

"Ha ha ha. Everyone should get a participation prize," jokingly said a user.

Notably, in 2023, Vistara became the only Indian airline to rank among the global top 20 for in-flight entertainment. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong, took first rank in that category, followed by Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines which began operating in 2015, currently operates a fleet of 67 jets, mostly single-aisle Airbus A320s and five Boeing 787s.