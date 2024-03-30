'They Bring Fairness, Sanity': Unacademy CEO After Mumbai Doctor Calls JEE, NEET Exams 'Useless'

In comments, while some defended the exams, others supported the doctor.

Unacademy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gaurav Munjal recently took to X to address the significance of standardised exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and United Public Service Commission (UPSC). It all started after a Mumbai-based doctor, Aniruddha Malpani, criticised Mr Munjal's stance on these exams, suggesting they are "useless". "It's hard to believe that @gauravmunjal doesn't know how useless high-stake standardised exams like NEET and JEE are. Yes, he makes money on exam prep, but that's no reason to be so ignorant!," the Mumbai doctor said.

This came after Mr Munjal questioned whether Dr Malpani considered NEET, JEE, and UPSC exams as "dumb" in a previous query on X. "You're saying that JEE, NEET and UPSC are dumb exams?" he asked.

Okay. Next time you go to a Hospital / please ask for a Doctor who got Admission through Management Quota and not NEET.



These Exams are merit based / they are probably the best Products that India has created.



I know of so many people whose lives changed because they cleared… — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) March 22, 2024

Mr Munjal went on to defend standardised exams, emphasising their merit-based nature and their transformative impact on individuals' lives. He also highlighted the importance of these exams in maintaining fairness and order in the education system, contrasting them with legacy admissions prevalent in Ivy League universities.

"I know of so many people whose lives changed because they cleared these Examinations. 50-60% of all Admissions in Ivy League Universities in US are Legacy Admissions or through Donations," he continued, adding, "We must take pride in the fact that these Exams still exist. They bring fairness and sanity to an otherwise broken System".

In response, Dr Malapani argued that Mr Munjal's perspective only considers success stories, overlooking the struggles of millions of students who invest years preparing for exams but fail to secure admission. "What a waste of human capital? The opportunity cost they pay ? The exams are a sham, because they are designed to favour the rich," he wrote.

This to and fro between the doctor and Unacademy CEO has divided the internet. While some defended the exams, others supported the doctor.

"While NEET and other competitive exams serve a purpose in assessing academic capabilities, I believe there's a need for additional avenues that are less competitive. The current system places immense pressure on individuals," wrote one user. "Preposterous. A patient submits to a white clad person and remembers God. Who bothers as to who & how one went to/managed to which college & what degree he got/bought? Finally, 1st ranker from best college & last ranker from worst, are doctors. NEET is a money spinning mechanism," said another.

"Ok.. I never paid for byjus or unacademy or anything I only used khan academy and youtube and just ncert and got into iit roorkee what do you say about that? Do you still think jee and neet are bad, if so you need more education," commented a third.

"Companies in the Edtech industry have made a huge Role in People's life , they aren't forcing anyone unnecessary to anyone, until anyone goes to their platform & registers," expressed a fourth.