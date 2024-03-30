Bhopal Marriage Bureau Claims One-Call Matchmaking, Raising Eyebrows

Hamsathi Samaj Kalyan Samiti promises to provide matrimonial support to everyone.

Marriage bureaus in India act as matchmakers, introducing compatible individuals seeking marriage. Common across the country, they cater to families who prefer a more traditional route. Bureaus understand cultural preferences and family backgrounds, filtering matches based on religion, caste, education, and profession. This personalised approach and focus on compatibility make them popular, especially for those seeking arranged marriages or recommendations within their community. This whole process takes some time to produce a result, but a Bhopal-based marriage bureau, Hamsathi Samaj Kalyan Samiti, has gone viral for its advertisement promising to find life partners in just one phone call.

The advertisement featured in the pamphlet has prompted online discussions, with some users showing doubt while others express interest. The bureau asserts its commitment to serving all individuals, irrespective of caste, religion, or marital status.

The image of the advertisement was shared on an Instagram page by Jay Mata Di DJ Sound with a caption that read, "Friend, this is for you.".

The post has gained viral traction, amassing over 40,000 likes and sparking numerous comments.

"The bachelors have won the lottery and called quickly to get a chance to get married," commented a user.

"These are the gangs of looting; some people have looted in the name of marriage and girls; no brother should come into their trap," wrote another user.

"How many marriages have these people completed? They should tell us their village and number, then we will check, and not only me but all my friends will call you," commented a third user.