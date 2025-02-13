Bizarre Matrimonial Ad Boasting Rs 500 Crore Market Cap Amuses Internet

A bizarre matrimonial advertisement of a Mumbai-based business family seeking a groom for their daughter has taken social media by storm. Instead of sharing personal information such as height, education, and occupation of the woman, the newspaper advertisement mentioned the family's "500+ market cap".



Shared on Reddit, the ad read, "Mumbai-based business family with 500 crore+ market cap looking for a suitable Marwari/Gujarati boy for their daughter's (28 yrs) marriage."

Typically used to refer to the overall worth of a company's shares, the phrase "market cap" surprised many and sparked a string of humorous responses online.



A person said, "Lol I never trusted these adverts. Families with 500+ cr net-worth usually have tightly knit elite circles. They don't need to advertise like this."

Another joked, "Send his contact number to me."

According to some comments, it was a trick to get a groom of similar standing. "The stereotype is real and the Marwari/Gujarati guy they're looking for their daughter would most likely be loaded without even having to set an income filter," remarked someone.

"I am willing to convert to Marwari," read a comment.

Last year, a matrimonial ad of a 26-year-old “investor” from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh went viral for some unique claims. He claimed that he earned Rs 29 lakh per annum, adding his income was “compoundingly increasing” by 54% every year.



The ad highlighted the man's physical appearance and caste but quickly took an unexpected turn, shifting focus to his financial credentials. The man was said to be active in the Indian stock market and claimed to have a self-discovered and self-taught method of growing his income at an extraordinary rate.



It didn't stop there. To assure potential matches of the safety and stability of his profession, he also offered to share a PowerPoint presentation detailing his approach to “safe investing,” and how it makes him “financially independent.”



The ad also claimed that a 16-slide presentation would be sent through WhatsApp to anyone interested in learning how his unique method made him financially independent.