Meerut Man's Bizarre Matrimonial Ad With PowerPoint Pitch Is Viral

A matrimonial ad of a 26-year-old “investor” from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been making waves on social media for its bizarre claims. The man claims he earns ₹29 lakh per annum, adding his income is “compoundingly increasing” by 54% every year. This advertisement, going viral on X, has sparked curiosity and amusement among people.

The ad highlights the man's physical appearance and caste but quickly takes an unexpected turn, shifting focus to his financial credentials. The investor is said to be active in the Indian stock market and claims to have a self-discovered and self-taught method of growing his income at an extraordinary rate.

“Investor (Indian stock market), earning 29 LPA (actual, present). Income and net worth compoundingly increasing every year by 54% (self-discovered, self-taught work),” reads the ad.

But it doesn't stop there. To assure potential matches of the safety and stability of his profession, the man also offers to share a PowerPoint presentation detailing his approach to “safe investing,” and how it makes him “financially independent.” The ad also claims the 16-slide presentation will be sent through WhatsApp to anyone interested in learning how his unique method has made him financially independent.

“Investing is own work (Safe Business). A PowerPoint presentation (16 slides), created by the boy, explaining how Safe Investing makes him Financially Independent, will be sent by reply WhatsApp message,” the rest of the ad reads.

Posted first by Samit Singh, an ex-banker, on X, the ad has received a flurry of comments, ranging from disbelief to amusement.

What all bull market does to people. Rough calculations show that he was 10 year old when 2008 GFC hit us.



⁦@ActusDei⁩ - maybe someone from your team should reach out to him. Not for matrimonial but for that ppt! ???? pic.twitter.com/9jAquIy1co — Samit Singh (@kumarsamit) October 6, 2024

One of the comments suggested the ideal match for the investor would be a “short seller so that they can build an all-weather household!”

Girl should be a short seller so that they can build an all-weather household! — Kapil Bhatt (@KapilV_B) October 6, 2024

Another user remarked the man was aiming for a win-win situation wherein he'd find a bride and even promote his PowerPoint presentation at the same time!

Sahi mein ppt wala hai.



Guy is trying to get double benefits from the advert. Shadi bhi ho jayega aur ppt bhi chal jayega pic.twitter.com/6aQ89UK6bk — Manjeet Singh (@manjeet1972) October 6, 2024

A third comment read that with a 54% compounding rate, the man would outpace investor Warren Buffett in no time.

59% Compounding - boss this guy will beat Buffett very soon ! — CA Puneet Agarwal (@banyanfa) October 6, 2024

In yet another light-hearted jab, one user remarked that while he insists there's “no demand,” he seems to be keeping a “call option” open.

He has said there is No Demand but he may want to have a Call Option just Incase he feels the need ???? — Anubhav Rastogi (@1AnubhavRastogi) October 6, 2024

However, the unusual matrimonial ad also sparked concern among some users, who questioned its legitimacy and wondered if it was a phishing scam.

Beware - Probably phishing attempt! There are several tell-tale red flags!! — Nilesh (@nilesh_hkg) October 6, 2024

As the matrimonial ad continues to capture attention online, it's also led to laughter and curiosity about the lengths to which people go to impress potential partners.