''Unforgettable Legacy'': IndiGo Bids Farewell To Vistara As It Takes Its Last Flight

IndiGo on Monday bid a heartfelt farewell to rival Vistara as the airline took its final flight before merging with Air India. In a symbolic gesture, IndiGo acknowledged Vistara as an "unforgettable legacy" on social media, emphasising respect despite their past rivalry. As a result of this merger, Air India is set to become a formidable competitor to IndiGo, the budget carrier currently dominating the Indian market.

''As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, @airvistara. Here's #ToLimitlessPossibilities ahead,'' IndiGo wrote on X, along with a video of its final flight.

The official X handle of Vistara Airlines reacted to the tweet and responded by saying, ''Onward and upward! Here's to the future and all the exciting possibilities it holds!''

Several passengers and aviation enthusiasts also reminisced about Vistara's premium service and significant contributions to Indian aviation. Many shared their favourite memories with the airline and recalled how it felt travelling on its fleet.

Vistara was launched in 2015 as a joint venture between Tata Sons (51%) and Singapore Airlines (49%). This strategic partnership was made possible by the Indian government's decision, under the UPA administration, to allow foreign airlines to acquire up to 49% stake in domestic airlines.

The merger of Vistara with Air India, part of Tata Group's strategy to streamline its aviation assets, marks the end of Vistara's journey, established in partnership with Singapore Airlines. Going forward, Vistara's routes and fleet will be incorporated into the Air India brand, with Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1% stake in the merged entity, India's largest international carrier.​

Vistara was merged with Air India on Monday night, and from Tuesday onwards, the Vistara flight code will change from 'UK' to 'AI2XXX'. The in-flight experience on Vistara's fleet will remain unchanged, but customers will now have access to Air India's expanded network and services.

With this merger, the number of full-service carriers has dropped to one from five in the past 17 years. Over the past years, airlines such as Kingfisher, Air Sahara, rebranded as JetLite and Jet Airways have been grounded due to financial trouble and various other reasons.





