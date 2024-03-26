Bengaluru Police React To Video Of Man Working On Laptop While Riding Scooter

Many users had tagged the police demanding action against the man.

Bengaluru, known for its vibrant culture and tech-savvy population, has become a fertile ground for viral videos capturing a myriad of moments, from heart-warming acts of kindness to quirky street scenes and innovative tech hacks. Whether it's a flash mob in the bustling streets of Brigade Road, a time-lapse of the city's ever-evolving skyline, or viral challenges taking social media by storm, Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic community ensures a steady stream of captivating content. These moments are dubbed "Peak Bengaluru" that offer glimpses into the diverse experiences that define life in India's IT capital.

One such video going viral shows a man attending a Zoom meeting while driving a two-wheeler in a congested street.

The video has been shared by 'Peak Bengaluru' handle on X and shows the man keeping his laptop on his lap while navigating a busy stretch of a road.

The video has caused a huge debate on the social media platform about responsible driving and safe commuting habits.

"Bro must be working for an IT company as he might be short of clocking 70 hours per week," one user said, with a reference to the controversy generated by Infosys co-founder NR Narayanamurthy's comments.

"Client call and death can come at any time," commented another. "When you have to balance yourself between running a package and going back home," a third user commented.

Some users also tagged the Bengaluru Police and the city's traffic police asking for an action against the man. Reacting to it, the police asked the user to mention exact location details.

Please mention the exact location details. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) March 24, 2024

A few months ago, videos from Bengaluru showed someone working on laptop inside a cinema hall and a woman hooked onto her computer riding a pillion on a bike.