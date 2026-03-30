Bengaluru Woman Alleges Phone Theft at Chinnaswamy Stadium: "Organised Crime"

A Bengaluru woman has come forward alleging that her husband's phone was stolen at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The woman, Ritu Tiwary, claimed that not just her husband's, but also around 50-60 phones were stolen from the P3 stand-alone, with many victims reporting similar incidents. In an Instagram post, she revealed that her husband had left his phone on his seat to grab some water during the first innings break. When he returned, the phone was gone.

"...We went to ask the stadium police for some help, but they were least interested. So we went back to the police station where there were lots of people complaining about the same," she said in the video.

The woman alleged that the thefts appear to be organised. "This shouldn't go unheard because it's such an organised crime where so many phone's were stolen and it's such a breach of trust & security," she wrote in the caption.

She has filed an FIR and urged the public to be vigilant. "I request Bangalore Police to take strict action against this and get hold of the belongings and criminals," she added.

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Watch the video here:

In the video, she said that the police had "already caught 10 to 12 kids and they were all minors dressed in jerseys and they also had complimentary tickets." The suspects were wearing RCB jerseys and had complimentary match tickets. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

"...When I looked up on Google, the same thing happened at the Chennai and Wankhede stadiums as well. So this is happening at all the IPL matches. Most of this thing happened at the second innings when lots of people went out to get some drinking water or some refreshments."

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Social Media Reaction

The incident has raised concerns about security at the stadium. Fans are demanding better crowd monitoring and surveillance. The post gained significant traction with over 314,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes.

"I am sorry hear the loss but please don't spread panic and fear unnecessarily. I have attended multiple matches at Wankhede and have never faced such instances or any of my friend also faced the same. It can be a fringe incident and not a IPL-wide issue. Stop generalizing," one user wrote.

"Really concerning, people should feel safe at public events," another user wrote.

"Why keep your phone unattended. We have a habit of holding our phones in our hand even when we don't need it. Keep it in your purse or pocket securely," a third user suggested.