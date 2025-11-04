Bengaluru Man Syncs AI Light With Zerodha Stock Portfolio, Room Turns Red on Losses

A Bengaluru man has created an AI-powered bedroom light system that changes colour based on his stock market performance on the trading platform Zerodha. The user, identified as Pankaj, showcased the unique setup on X, where his bedroom lights sync with his Zerodha stock portfolio's performance. The lights turn green when his portfolio is in profit and red when he's losing money, visually reflecting the market's mood and his gains or losses.

"My zerodha stock portfolio now controls my bedroom lights. It turns red when I lose money," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

My zerodha stock portfolio now controls my bedroom lights. It turns red when I lose money.💸 🔻 pic.twitter.com/lsZ2mcOzlU — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) November 3, 2025

Notably, the developer used a Raspberry Pi to connect his smart lights to his Zerodha account. The system likely uses Zerodha's Kite Connect API to fetch real-time portfolio data. When the system detects a loss in his portfolio, it triggers the lights to change to a red hue. The lights return to a normal state when the portfolio is performing well.

Online reactions

The project went viral on social media platforms like X and Reddit, where it received widespread attention and amusement. The official Zerodha X account also joined in the fun, playfully asking if the user had utilised their Kite Connect API.

The post resonated with many investors, who joked about their own investment struggles and praised the clever, and relatable idea.

One user wrote, "Next target should be controlling light's intensity basis of magnitude of profit/loss."

Another commented, "Ha ha you can really sell this ngl , I'll be your first customer." A third user joked, 'Mr. India will never be able to hide in your room." A fourth added, "My lights would have burnt out by now with how often they turn red."

About Zerodha

Zerodha is one of India's leading online stockbrokers, founded in 2010 by Nithin Kamath. Known for disrupting the traditional brokerage model, Zerodha offers zero brokerage on equity investments and low-cost trading on futures, options, and other instruments. It operates through a user-friendly platform called Kite, which supports charting, analytics, and seamless trading. Zerodha has played a key role in popularising retail investing in India, particularly among millennials.