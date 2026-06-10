Bengaluru Corporate Woman Shares Breakdown Of Her Rs 43,000 Monthly Expenses, Internet Asks 'How?'

A 22-year-old corporate professional's social media post detailing her Rs 43,000 monthly living expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a viral online debate about the city's cost of living. Titled 'What I pay to live in Bengaluru,' the Instagram post by a user named Sanika Kulkarni, provided a detailed breakdown of her high monthly expenses, which included zero money spent on electricty bill.

In the post, Kulkarni highlighted that she was living in a shared 2BHK accommodation in a good location in the city, paying Rs 19,000, which meant the total cost of the flat was Rs 38,000.

"Electricity: Rs 0. Government scheme is doing its job. Not complaining," Kulkarni captioned the post.

Kulkarni and her sister spent roughly Rs 7,000 monthly on a maid and the groceries. She added that she attempted to minimise the expenses by cooking on the days when the maid did not come to their flat.

"Transport: Rs 7,000. Auto every single day. Due to the increase in fuel prices, I now pay for travel more than I used to before," said Kulkarni.

Kulkarni added that she splurged on eating out as the city had too many good cafes and that she was not sorry for spending almost Rs 5,000 on the activity each month. As for shopping and travel, the monthly budget came around Rs 5,000, which was slightly on the higher side as she went home.

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users questioned how she managed to keep her expenses low when others were paying a bomb on basic necessities and luxuries.

"Eating out only Rs 5,000? If I go eat out once, the bill easily comes around Rs 10,000," said one user, while another added: "2BHK for Rs 19,000? Which area??"

A third commented: "Groceries and maid cost just 7K? Travel home costs 5K along with shopping? Which Bangalore are we talking about here? How lucky can someone be to live so close to their hometown? You have got the cheat code to living in Bangalore. Except for maybe the rent."