Markets Shut Or Open For Bakrid? The Official Answer Is Here

Country's leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha. The holiday will lead to a shorter trading week for investors and traders.

According to the official holiday calendar issued by the NSE, trading activities across several market segments will stay suspended for the day. These include equity trading, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

The closure comes amid some confusion over whether the Bakrid holiday would fall on May 27 or May 28. While some states and institutions initially considered May 27, most exchanges and financial institutions have confirmed May 28 as the official market holiday for 2026.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain shut during the morning session on May 28. However, commodity trading on MCX is expected to resume later in the evening session.

The Bakrid holiday is one of the scheduled trading holidays listed by the NSE and BSE for 2026. Earlier this month, markets were also closed for Maharashtra Day on May 1. Several other market holidays are still scheduled later this year, including Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Christmas. Investors are advised to plan their trades and settlements accordingly before the holiday closure.

What Is Bakrid (Eid al-Adha)?

Eid al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid or Eid Qurban, marks Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command.

Celebrated as the 'Feast of Sacrifice' in Islam, the occasion symbolises faith, devotion and selflessness. Bakrid will also be the second stock market holiday in May (excluding weekends). Notably, stock markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.