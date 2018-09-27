Austrian Loses Wallet But Ends Up Getting Arrested Himself. Here's Why

The 22-year-old Austrian's wallet had ten fake 50 euro notes

Offbeat | | Updated: September 27, 2018 12:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Austrian Loses Wallet But Ends Up Getting Arrested Himself. Here's Why

The police tracked down the man thanks to his identity card kept in his wallet.

A 22-year-old Austrian man might have thought himself lucky after police in the city of Eisenstadt found his lost wallet -- had it not been full of ten fake 50 euro notes.

Having discovered the notes, the police were able to track down the man thanks to his identity card -- also in the wallet -- and arrested him.

Under questioning he admitted buying the fake notes online in order to buy drugs with them.

On Tuesday Austrian police announced they had helped identify and catch a forger in Poland suspected of selling 10,000 euros' (%11,800) worth of fake 50 euro notes over the so-called darknet.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AustriaFake notesFake currency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................