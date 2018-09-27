Austrian Loses Wallet But Ends Up Getting Arrested Himself. Here's Why

The police tracked down the man thanks to his identity card kept in his wallet.

A 22-year-old Austrian man might have thought himself lucky after police in the city of Eisenstadt found his lost wallet -- had it not been full of ten fake 50 euro notes.

Having discovered the notes, the police were able to track down the man thanks to his identity card -- also in the wallet -- and arrested him.

Under questioning he admitted buying the fake notes online in order to buy drugs with them.

On Tuesday Austrian police announced they had helped identify and catch a forger in Poland suspected of selling 10,000 euros' (%11,800) worth of fake 50 euro notes over the so-called darknet.