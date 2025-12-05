Austrian Man Arrested For Abandoning Girlfriend On Highest Peak, Leading To Her Death

A 39-year-old Austrian man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly leaving his 33-year-old girlfriend to freeze to death on Grossglockner, Austria's highest mountain, according to The Metro. The woman, a beginner in high-altitude climbing, died during severe winter conditions in January after being left "exhausted, hypothermic and unprotected" just 150 feet below the 12,460-foot summit.

According to the news reports, the man, an experienced mountaineer from Salzburg, abandoned her for more than six hours while he went to seek help. They argued that because he planned the trip and had advanced alpine experience, he acted as the guide and carried greater responsibility for her safety. He now faces a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to three years.

Investigators found that the couple began their climb two hours late and lacked proper emergency equipment. The woman was also wearing unsuitable gear, a splitboard and soft snow boots, for the dangerous alpine terrain. The pair reportedly faced extreme weather, including 46mph winds and temperatures that felt like minus 20 degree celcius.

Authorities claim the man ignored signs of danger, continued the climb despite his partner's inexperience, and failed to call emergency services before nightfall. He also missed several calls from rescuers, having allegedly put his phone on silent. His distress call was made only at 3:30am. When rescue teams reached the woman around 10am, she had already died. Strong winds also delayed a helicopter rescue at dawn.

His lawyer stated the incident was a tragic accident. The case is scheduled to be heard at the Innsbruck Regional Court on February 19, 2026. The report also follows the recent death of 47-year-old climber Natalia Nagovitsyna on Kyrgyzstan's Pobeda Peak, where extreme weather prevented rescue teams from saving her.