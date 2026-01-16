Australian Woman Wakes Up To Find 8-Foot Python On Her Chest

An Australian woman experienced a spooky midnight encounter when an eight-foot (2.5-meter) carpet python crawled into her bedroom and curled up on her stomach and chest. Brisbane resident Rachel Bloor initially mistook the heavy weight for her pet dogs, but upon reaching out to pet the animal, she felt the smooth, shifting body of the reptile.

"Babe, don't move. There's about a two-and-a-half metre (8 feet) carpet python on top of you," Bloor's husband told her, according to a BBC report.

Despite being startled, Bloor's first thought was to get her two dogs as far away from the situation as possible, as they might have attempted to attack the python.

"I thought if my Dalmatian realises that there's a snake there... it's gonna be carnage," said Bloor as her husband secured the dogs outside the room.

With animals out of the way, Bloor's husband advised her to crawl out from under the covers without alarming the snake.

"I was just trying to shimmy out from under the covers... in my mind, going, 'Is this really happening? This is so bizarre,'" she said.

'Curled Up On Me'

Once freed, she began to tease the python through some window shutters, which is how she believes it slithered into the house in the first place.

"It was that big that even though it had been curled up on me, part of its tail was still out the shutter. I grabbed him, [and] even then he didn't seem overly freaked out. He sort of just wobbled in my hand,"

Carpet pythons are constrictors that are common in coastal areas of Australia, and usually eat small animals such as birds. While their numbers have not increased, people have reported more sightings as new housing developments replace their natural habitat.