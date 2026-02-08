Australian Man Calls Mumbai's Energy "Special", Shares Video With Young Boys

Andy Evans, an Australian, recently shared a post describing the "energy" of Mumbai, saying that it "cannot be compared to anything in the world." In a video posted on Instagram, Evans is seen with young boys who are having fun in an outdoor play area. The Australian also had a lively chat with a couple of children.

He shared his feelings after interacting with the boys, saying that the "15 minutes of connecting" with mobile phones away made him feel positive.

"10:26am today. 94 minutes before this post. I had the pleasure to meet and train with some fine young men. 15 minutes of connecting. Phones away. Conversation. Asking about each other. Sun. Movement. Sharing air, energy, life and love," he wrote in the caption.

"As soon as I step foot here in Mumbai, I feel it receives me. I guess that goes for all of India," he added. "But there's something special about this city."

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video reached significant reach, with over 68,400 views. Hundreds of users liked it and many commented on it. "You said it! Mumbai is special and so is the chai here," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I agree it's the best," another user said.

"My home town. but now I live in Aus," a third user said.

Earlier, another video of Evans went viral where he talked about the differences between friendships in India and Australia. He said that Indian friendships feel more intense, with friends showing genuine interest in his life, unlike the more casual approach in Australia.

"It took me a while to realise this, but Indian people love to celebrate the success of their friends. This is not normal, by the way. Like in Australia, this is not normal," he said in the video.

"You come to India, your friend's anniversary, you're posting it on your Instagram story and celebrating. I've never seen this in my life until I came to India."