Australian Man Reveals How Friendships In India Are Different: "This Is Not Normal"

An Australian man has shared a post about the differences between friendships in India and Australia, which has gone viral. The man, whose name is Andy Evans, said on Instagram that Indian friendships feel more intense, with friends showing genuine interest in his life, unlike the more casual approach in Australia. His post has resonated with many on social media.

"It took me a while to realise this, but Indian people love to celebrate the success of their friends. This is not normal, by the way. Like in Australia, this is not normal," he said in the video.

"You come to India, your friend's anniversary, you're posting it on your Instagram story and celebrating. I've never seen this in my life until I came to India."

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The post received massive traction, with 103,000 views and over 4,000 likes. "So true! I love this about the Indian community. As an American, I'll congratulate a person but I'm not about to gloat about them all over the internet or party unless we're super close," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Yeah we show support to each other," another user wrote.

"As an Indian I thought this was normal everywhere," a third user said.