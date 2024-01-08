Video Shows Biker Hit By Speeding Car, Mumbai Police Responds

The video soon sparked a flurry of comments on X.

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, depicting a collision between a biker and a car at a traffic signal in Mumbai. What distinguished this incident was the subsequent discussion about responsibility, as the motorcyclist, travelling in the wrong direction, executed a turn under the assumption that oncoming cars from the opposite signal would stop. Contrary to expectations, a speeding car proceeded through the signal, resulting in a collision that sent both the rider and the motorcycle skidding on the road.

Sharing the video on X, user Roads of Mumbai wrote, "Who will get booked according to Traffic Police in our country?"

Who will get booked according to Traffic Police in our country?

pic.twitter.com/Mkt1vSuq1K — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 8, 2024

Commenting on the video, a user expressed, "The biker should get booked. Not the car's fault the biker didn't look before turning."

"Ideally, the traffic police of that area should be booked in this case. They are the ones who fail to instil fear of law on riders/drivers," another user commented.

"Not the fault of the car driver AT ALL," remarked the third user wrote.

Mumbai Traffic Police also took of the incident and responded to the post, "We request you to provide exact location details for further action," read the comment.

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 8, 2024

