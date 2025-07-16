Advertisement
Video: Social Worker's Photo Op Goes Wrong At Temple Site, Falls Into Pit

Dr Prafull Srivastava, chairman of Chitragupt Temple renovation committee, was at construction site to volunteer and also take some photos of himself.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video: Social Worker's Photo Op Goes Wrong At Temple Site, Falls Into Pit
Dr. Prafull Srivastava is chairman of the Chitragupt Temple renovation committee
  • Dr Prafull Srivastava, a social worker, fell into a 6-foot pit at a temple construction site in Madhya Pradesh
  • The fall happened while he was posing for a photo with raw materials in the pit
  • The incident was caught on camera and the video quickly went viral on social media
A video from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni is going viral where a man, while helping out at a temple construction site, accidentally fell into a six-foot pit during a photo opportunity.

Dr. Prafull Srivastava, chairman of the Chitragupt Temple renovation committee, was at the construction site to volunteer and also take some photos and videos of himself working. 

In the video, he is seen pouring raw materials into a pit for the camera. In the viral video, the cameraman is heard saying, "Ek tasla aur, photo thik nahi aayi." 

But just as Dr. Srivastava picked up the next tray of material from the labourer to get a better shot, he slipped and went straight into the pit. The moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

People online shared the video. One user commented, "Seva mein saadgi rakho, naatak nahi. Jab seva photo shoot ban jaye, to dhyaan kaam par nahi, camera par hota hai." (Keep simplicity in service, not drama. When service becomes a photo shoot, the focus is on the camera, not the work.)

Fortunately, Dr. Srivastava only suffered minor injuries and is doing well.

Seona, Madhya Pradesh, Viral Video
