Video Of Woman's 'Obscene' Dance In Mumbai Local Sparks Outrage, Railways Reacts

The woman can be seen dancing inside both general and ladies' coaches of Mumbai local trains

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has sharply risen. Despite facing flak online and repeated reminders by authorities, content creators don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Recently, videos showing a young woman dancing to Bhojpuri songs inside a moving local train in Mumbai and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) surfaced on the internet, sparking outrage.

@mumbaimatterz shared the videos on X and tagged GRP Mumbai, DRM Mumbai and Railway Ministry urging them to stop such activities. In the videos, the woman can be seen dancing provocatively inside both general and ladies' coaches of the Mumbai local trains and at the platform of CMST station, disturbing other commuters.

''Passengers can never travel in Peace inside #MumbaiLocals, Hawkers Beggars & now Reel makers. It's high time @grpmumbai @drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia put an END to this Nuisance,'' the video was captioned.

Several people criticised her and called the act a nuisance for other commuters. They labelled her dance as "obscene", arguing that such behaviour is inappropriate in public transport. Some also urged the authorities to take strict action against her.

Reacting to the post, the official X handle of Mumbai Central DRM ordered the Security Department of Mumbai Division to investigate the incident and take necessary action. They replied saying ''Thanks for information. Matter has been forwarded to concern officers to take necessary action.''

One user wrote, ''I think this is the only girl doing nuisance everywhere. She was also detained one and let go with a warning. She should now be arrested and thrown out of Mumbai.''

Another person commented, ''She does it because people follow her and see what she does... It is the society as well!''

A third said, ''This happens bcoz there is no fear of law & no mandate for action. It is wrong to perform dance in such an obscene manner in public places. Railway authorities should take legal action on the above matter & passengers should also intervene in this matter as responsible citizens.''

A fourth added, ''What nuisances she is doing in public places some action should be taken on her.''