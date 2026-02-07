China Farmer Uses Drone To Move Pigs, Sparks 10-Hour Village Blackout

A farmer in southwestern China caused an unusual accident when a pig got stuck in mid-air while being transported by a drone. The incident also left his village without electricity for 10 hours. The accident happened after the drone's rope became entangled with an electricity line, reported the South China Morning Post.

A farmer living in the mountainous region of Tongjiang County, Sichuan Province, attempted to transport pigs to a slaughterhouse using a drone on the morning of January 24. He explained that his village is located in a remote area, making it difficult to transport the pigs by vehicle, as reported by the news outlet The Cover.

However, as the first pig was being lifted, it became stuck in mid-air when the drone's tether became entangled in a high-voltage power line while descending the mountain. The farmer said it was his mistake because it was still dark and visibility was poor at the time.

A female employee of the local power supply authority stated that the village was without electricity for 10 hours. She said that 12 workers were dispatched for repairs and the cost was approximately 10,000 yuan. She also added that power was restored to the village at 5 PM that same day.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the farmer is suspected of flying the drone in a no-fly zone and overloading the drone. An officer said they are still gathering evidence, and if a violation of the law is proven, the farmer will face administrative penalties and be required to compensate for the damage to the power equipment.