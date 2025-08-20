Australian Fashion Influencer Nearly Decapitated Because Of Accident Involving Scarf

An Australian fashion influencer, named Eli Moulton, opened up about a freak accident when she was nearly decapitated because of her long scarf. The incident occurred on August 11 after she attended the Glenelg BMW opening event in Australia.

In an Instagram post, Moulton revealed that her scarf got trapped under a moving car, causing a severe burn around her neck. She has used the incident to issue a "reminder for the ladies" about the dangers of wearing loose clothing, especially scarves, near vehicles.

"REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home," she captioned the video.

Despite the frightening experience, Moulton maintained her humour, joking about her situation in a follow-up Instagram Story.

She reassured her followers that she was "thriving and surviving" while heading to get her wound treated.

Social media users reacted to the post and wished her well. "Eli! That is frightening. Looks sore too. Hope you are," one user wrote.

"Holy crap Eli!! Only just seen this! You poor thing - also a good reminder for us all! See you soon," another said.

"Please take utmost care in future. Best," a third user wrote.

Isadora Duncan's case

One user even mentioned Isadora Duncan's case. "You nearly suffered same fate as Isadora Duncan; in 1927 she was strangled by her enormous silk scarf tangled around the hubcaps of her open sports car...Hence the name Isadora Scarf!"

Duncan was a famous dancer who died in a car accident on September 14, 1927, in Nice, France, when her long, flowing scarf became entangled in the wheel of an Amilcar automobile. She was dragged out of the car and broke her neck.

Duncan was a passenger in the car, which was being driven by a French-Italian mechanic named Benouit Falchetto. She had wrapped a large silk scarf around her neck, which got caught in the wheel, resulting in her fatal accident.