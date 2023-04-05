Artist Uses Photoshop To Reimagine Priyanka Chopra As A Man, Internet Amused

The video has gone viral, leaving internet users amused

These days artists are increasingly using Artificial intelligence and Photoshop tools to share a barrage of artsy illustrations on social media. Now, video creator José Antonio Saliba used Photoshop to create the male version of actor Priyanka Chopra. The video shared on Instagram shows the artist using the Liquify tool in Adobe Photoshop, to give the actor a man's face.

He simply captioned the video as, ''Priyanka Chopra as a man!'' The text inserts on the video read, ''Give him a name, rate it out of 500.''

Watch the transformation here:

The video opens to show the artist editing the actor's picture. He first narrowed her eyes, brought down her hairline, and added facial hair. For the finishing touches, he gave her a new hairstyle from a filter.

The video has gone viral, leaving internet users amused who posted a variety of comments. Some also joked and shared hilarious comments in reaction to the video.

One user said, ''She became Italian,'' while another commented, ''Priyank Cobra.'' A third wrote, ''Now turn Nick Jonas into a female.'' A fourth said, ''I didn't had a good feeling... But it turned out great! '' Some thought she looked like a mix of Zayn Malik and Hrithik Roshan.

A fifth wrote, ''She is stunning in both versions.'' Another said, ''Priyanka Chopra as a man = Neeraj Chopra (idk I always found them very identical despite the obvious coincidence between their last names).''

Notably, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Friday with their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. Produced by Russo Brothers, the action-thriller will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event in Mumbai. On the second day of the event, the actress set the stage on fire as she danced to Gallan Goodiyaan with Ranveer Singh.