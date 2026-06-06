Argentina Woman Bites Officer After Sneaking Onto Plane Without Paying Fee

A flight in Argentina turned chaotic after a passenger refused to pay an excess baggage fee, boarded the aircraft without clearance, and later bit a police officer during her removal, The New York Post reports.The incident took place at Jorge Newbery Airpark in Buenos Aires on a flight operated by JetSmart bound for Cordoba. The passenger had extra cabin baggage and was told to pay a fee before boarding, but she refused and tensions quickly rose at the gate.

The New York Post reports that despite the dispute, she managed to board the plane, prompting staff to alert airport security.

Police later boarded the aircraft and attempted to escort her off, but the situation escalated as passengers watched in shock.Video shared online and cited by The New York Post shows a struggle as officers tried to remove her from her seat.

During the confrontation, the woman bit a female officer, causing alarm among passengers who reacted to the violence. Passengers later applauded as she was finally removed from the plane, according to The New York Post.

The flight was briefly delayed but eventually continued its journey to its destination.

Authorities said the passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken for medical checks at the airport clinic.

The passenger has been detained and is under investigation, though no formal charges have yet been confirmed.

The incident, reported by The New York Post, has sparked debate about passenger aggression and airline baggage disputes worldwide.

The incident highlights growing concerns over aggressive passenger behaviour at airports and how small disputes over fees can quickly escalate into security incidents, prompting airlines and authorities to review boarding procedures and passenger compliance rules to prevent similar confrontations in future worldwide going forward again.