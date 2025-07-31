Video: Bihar Men Attack Passengers In Moving Train With Sticks To Make Reels, Arrested

In a shocking video, two young men were spotted attacking the passengers onboard a moving train in the Indian state of Bihar. The video of the incident, which occurred near Nagri Halt in Bhojpur district, went viral on social media platforms as the two men were hitting the passengers with sticks.

Watch the video here:

#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train.

FIR registered, others are being traced.

FIR registered, others are being traced.

Investigation underway.

The attack was allegedly staged to make a reel for social media, as per the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Two men, whose identities were not revealed, were arrested by the authorities, and an FIR was also registered against them.

RPF has also warned people against attempting such stunts that put others' lives at risk.

"#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train. FIR registered, others are being traced. Investigation underway," RPF wrote on X.

Authorities said they are actively tracing other individuals involved in the act. The police are conducting a detailed investigation to prevent such reckless acts in the future.

The video sparked widespread criticism, with netizens demanding strict action against the culprits. "Good job by RPF arresting two for attacking passengers near Nagri Halt. Hope the ongoing investigation catches others involved in this violent incident," one user wrote.

Some users also expressed concerns over the safety of train passengers. "They could have killed the passengers, just for some entertainment. Should be hanged to set an example and future safety of passengers," a second user wrote.

"This is not Masti, it is a crime and book them under strict cases," a third user wrote.