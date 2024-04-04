'Apply 100-Hour Rule': Mamaearth Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh On How To Master New Skills

Ghazal Alagh, along with her husband Varun Alagh, launched Mamaearth in 2016.

Beauty brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh frequently shares insightful tips on X (formerly Twitter) with her followers. Recently, she took to the microblogging site to discuss the effectiveness of the "100-hour rule" in rapidly acquiring new skills. In her post, she explained how this rule can help someone develop a skill out of their comfort zone. She revealed that she applied this mindset when starting out, which enabled her to acquire abilities she never thought possible.

"The most common question I keep getting is: 'How do I learn something that is not in my niche?' The answer? Apply the 100-hour rule. Commit 100 hours of deliberate practice to any new skill, and you'll master it," Ms Alagh wrote on X.

In the following lines, she explained how following this rule helped her. "This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain," she said.

Ms Alagh shared the post on Wednesday and since then it has accumulated more than 5,000 views and several reactions. "That's impressive! The 100-hour rule is a game-changer. Cheers to mastering new skills through dedication and practice!" wrote one user.

"I agree with you," said another. "I will have to try it," commented a third.

Ghazal Alagh, along with her husband Varun Alagh, launched Mamaearth in New Delhi in 2016.

Last month, Ms Alagh also shared "invaluable" lessons she learned from Kapil Dev. in a delightful encounter aboard a flight, Ms Alagh found herself seated next to none other than India's first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. Reflecting on this remarkable experience, she recounted that she learned "invaluable" lessons during their conversation. "Don't play to win, play for passion. Focus on your children's character, not scores. Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems," she wrote.

Ms Alagh also mentioned that she and Kapil Dev hailed from the same hometown, Chandigarh, and even attended the same school, Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) School.