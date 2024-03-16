Mamaearth Co-founder Shares 'Invaluable' Lessons Learned From Kapil Dev On Flight

Mamaearth Co-founder was seated next to Kapil Dev on a flight.

In a delightful encounter aboard a flight, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh found herself seated next to none other than India's first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. Reflecting on this remarkable experience, Ms Alagh recounted that she learned "invaluable" lessons during their conversation.

"Kapil Paji and I shared a 2-hour-long flight, and the lessons I learned are invaluable," she wrote in a post.

Ms Alagh shared the wisdom imparted by the legendary cricketer along with a photo featuring herself and Kapil Dev.

Here are the lessons she learned:

Don't play to win, play for passion.

Focus on your children's character, not scores.

Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems.

Ms Alagh also mentioned that she and Kapil Dev hailed from the same hometown, Chandigarh, and even attended the same school, Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) School.

So far, the post has garnered significant attention, amassing over 1 lakh views. Social media users flooded the comments section with expressions of awe and admiration.

"Wonderful! What a great experience it must have been," exclaimed one user, encapsulating the sentiments echoed by many. Another chimed in, saying, "Stay Blessed," reflecting on the profound impact of such encounters.

Amidst the comments, one user humorously remarked, "That sounds like a life-changing flight! Maybe the real lesson is to always sit next to legends on flights," highlighting the unique and unexpected opportunities that life may present.

Ghazal Alagh, along with her husband Varun Alagh, launched Mamaearth in New Delhi in 2016.