Andrew Tate Mocks Indian-American Doctor After She Takes A Dig At His ''Ripped Abs''

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, recently engaged in a heated exchange of words on X with an Indian-American doctor. It all started after Tate shared a shirtless photo of him with the caption, "I don't sleep with vaccinated women." Taking a dig at his physique, Kirti Patel, a medical influencer and gynecologist commented on his photo saying that this ''body type may be only be attractive to gay men.'' She added that she had previously turned down dates with gym bros with ripped abs.

''I have literally turned down dates with gym bros with ripped abs in the past because I find this body type suggestive of aggression and narcissism. I bet other women feel the same,'' she further wrote sharing her opinion on the attractiveness of such body types.

In response, Tate shared a picture of Dr Patel, mocking her appearance. ''I'm super disappointed that I'm not attractive to you Kirti. I was only trying to make my arms as big as your nose,'' he wrote.

I'm super disappointed that I'm not attractive to you Kirti.



I was only trying to make my arms as big as your nose. https://t.co/n0XlUyVeZXpic.twitter.com/jtsUAhtUEK — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 9, 2024

Tate didn't stop there and continued his online attack by sharing more pictures of her and remarking on her choices. In subsequent tweets, he declared himself ''funny'' and ''hilarious'' and coined the term ''KIRTIUS'' to mock Ms Patel. He further called her a “disgusting nose guardian” before mentioning that it was 5 am and that he should go to bed.

Notably, Tate, a self-described misogynist, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

Last month, a Bucharest court rejected his request to temporarily leave Romania while awaiting trial on human trafficking charges to visit his mother in London. Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied.

The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, were held in police custody pending a criminal investigation from late December 2022 until April, to prevent them from fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.

They were then placed under house arrest until August. Since then, they have been under judicial control, a lighter preventative measure.