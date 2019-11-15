Anand Mahindra's Kabaddi Video Serves Up Some Friday Morning Motivation

Anand Mahindra shared a kabaddi video on Twitter with an inspiring message.

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter today that has all the Friday morning motivation you need. The video, where two teams are seen playing kabaddi, shows the importance of not giving up.

Mr Mahindra said that the video was sent to him with the following message: "Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success". "Couldn't agree more," the 64-year-old tweeted, praising a move where the defender manages to pull the raider back and win the game against all odds.

"Haven't seen this stunt too often, even in #PKL!" wrote Mr Mahindra, referring to the domestic Pro Kabaddi League.

Watch the video below:

Received this video with the following message: ‘Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success.' Couldn't agree more! And haven't seen this stunt too often, even in #PKL! pic.twitter.com/Pdoqs9dakT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2019

The video has been viewed over 58,000 times since being shared online. It has collected more than 7,000 'likes' and scores of comments. Here is what people had to say about the video:

Super execution #kabaddi Game teaches a lot #NeverGiveUp — Rohit M Gaikwad (@RohitMGaikwad) November 15, 2019

Never give up! Jo daar gaya woh maar gaya???? #morningpushups — Vikas (@urstrulyvikass) November 15, 2019

Some Twitter users also held the video as an example of the pitfalls of overconfidence.

Confidence vs overconfidence ???????????? — Rajneesh (@imrajrai) November 15, 2019

The perils of over confidence — Pankaj Aneja (@pkj_anj) November 15, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of India's autos-to technology conglomerate Mahindra Group, often shares inspirational posts on Twitter with his seven million followers. In September, he shared a video of a toddler, born with arms, learning to feed herself using her legs, to make a point about facing challenges and making the most of life. After that, it was a picture of children playing carrom with a board drawn in mud that he hailed as "inspiring".

