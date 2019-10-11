Why This Pic Of Children Playing Carrom Is 'Inspiring' For Anand Mahindra

A picture shared by Anand Mahindra shows children playing carrom.

This morning, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an "inspiring photo". Delivered straight from his now-famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box', it shows a group of five children playing carrom. However, a closer look at the photograph reveals that the children are not playing the popular game on an actual carrom board. Their carrom board is actually a square drawn in mud, with holes dug out to stand in for the four 'pockets'. Bottle caps replace carrom discs and strikers for this group of children.

Impressed by their creativity, Mr Mahindra tweeted his appreciation and wrote: "What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination..."

His tweet collected over 8,000 'likes' within hours of being posted. In the comments section, many agreed with Mr Mahindra.

Mr Mahindra often tweets examples of creative and jugaad - innovative hacks - that impress him. His shout-outs are often directed towards Indians who find creative solutions to problems.

A few months ago, he had shared a video of a makeshift excavator, created with a bed, and written: "I think the phrase 'Necessity is the mother of invention' was invented by Indians!"

Before that, it was a 'kela-konveyor' that had earned his seal of approval.

What do you think of the picture tweeted by Mr Mahindra? Let us know using the comments section.

