Why This Pic Of Children Playing Carrom Is "Inspiring" For Anand Mahindra

"What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning," wrote Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 11, 2019 13:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why This Pic Of Children Playing Carrom Is 'Inspiring' For Anand Mahindra

A picture shared by Anand Mahindra shows children playing carrom.


This morning, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an "inspiring photo". Delivered straight from his now-famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box', it shows a group of five children playing carrom. However, a closer look at the photograph reveals that the children are not playing the popular game on an actual carrom board. Their carrom board is actually a square drawn in mud, with holes dug out to stand in for the four 'pockets'. Bottle caps replace carrom discs and strikers for this group of children.

Impressed by their creativity, Mr Mahindra tweeted his appreciation and wrote: "What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination..."

 His tweet collected over 8,000 'likes' within hours of being posted. In the comments section, many agreed with Mr Mahindra.

Mr Mahindra often tweets examples of creative and jugaad - innovative hacks - that impress him. His shout-outs are often directed towards Indians who find creative solutions to problems.

A few months ago, he had shared a video of a makeshift excavator, created with a bed, and written: "I think the phrase 'Necessity is the mother of invention' was invented by Indians!"

Before that, it was a 'kela-konveyor' that had earned his seal of approval.

What do you think of the picture tweeted by Mr Mahindra? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand MahindraCarromAnand Mahindra tweet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ParameshwaraXi JinpingUttar PradeshSensexNoidaKarnatakaHindon AirportMumbaiElection 2019Elections DatePM ModiMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusAmazon SaleSky is PinkFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................