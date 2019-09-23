Anand Mahindra Teared Up After Watching This Moving Video

Vasilina, born without arms, learned to eat using her legs. Her video was shared by Anand Mahindra.

On Saturday, businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that has struck a chord with thousands across the world. The video features Vasilina Knutzen, a Russian toddler, born without arms, learning to feed herself using her legs. In the 2-year-old video, Vasilina holds a fork between her toes to feed herself.

"Been seeing my grandson recently, which is why I couldn't restrain the tears when I saw this Whatsapp post," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video.

Mr Mahindra also used the video to make an important point about facing challenges and making the most of life.

"Life, whatever its imperfections & challenges, is a gift; it's up to us to make the most of it," he wrote. "Images like this help me retain my unfailing optimism."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video and Mr Mahindra's accompanying message has received over 50,000 'likes' and more than 10,000 'retweets'. In the comments section, many have praised the toddler and admired her optimism in the face of difficulties.

Your posts and thoughts reaffirm our faith in humanity, sir. Thanks for reminding us to believe in all that's good.... — Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) September 21, 2019

Made my eyes moist but was equally proud of the fact that the kid was self dependent. Be blessed always ???? — Pooja ???????? (@beyoond_starz) September 21, 2019

Amazing kid!! Wish him a colorful prosperous and peaceful life — GivesADamn (@billa_bong110) September 21, 2019

According to 10 Daily, Vasilina was abandoned at a Moscow orphanage and adopted by the Knutzen when she was 12-months-old.

Mr Mahindra often shares funny, entertaining and inspirational videos from what he calls his WhatsApp Wonder Box on Twitter. A few weeks ago, it was a video of a Hollywood drummer performing on a Pune street that had delighted his followers. Before that, it was the clip of an innovative door closer that had gone viral after he shared it.

