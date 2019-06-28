'Jugaad to Jhakaas': Anand Mahindra Praises Innovative Door Closer

A video of a water bottle door closer was shared by Anand Mahindra.

A video of a creative door closer, made with the help of a water bottle, has gone viral online after being shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Mr Mahindra, who often gives a shout-out to innovations that exemplify the Indian spirit of jugaad, praised the door closer and its inventor while sharing the video.

"My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems," he wrote."This person spent just Rs 2 to rig this door closure versus Rs 1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!"

The video, which was originally posted on the video sharing app TikTok, shows a bottle filled with water hung above a door. The no-frills, low-cost door closer gets the job done, however, by shutting the door after people exit.

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

The jugaad door closer was admired by many on Twitter for its ingenuity.

Wonderfull low cost innovation

Nessicity is the mother of invention. — Venkateshwar Rau (@VenkateshwarRau) June 28, 2019

Creativity needs zero constraints — Goruvanthula Saikumar (@grva_saikumar) June 27, 2019

This isn't the first time that Mr Mahindra's reliable 'WhatsApp Wonder Box' has received jugaad videos that have won praise from the billionaire businessman. Last month, it was a khatiya or a bed being used as an excavator that caught his attention, and before that, a 'kela konveyor' to transfer bananas.

What do you think of this door closer? Let us know using the comments section.

