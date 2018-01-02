Anand Mahindra, Fan Of 'Jugaad', Tweets Video Of Nifty 'Kela-Konveyor'

Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don't think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!! pic.twitter.com/2FMaFnSSO0 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

Yes I concede. That's a much better label... https://t.co/8qLqP0RNym - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

Love wild & wacky jugaad videos. Now this guy's wheels may not have the acceleration or torque of a Tesla,but I applaud him for his alternative thinking & his will to follow-through on his idea.He would be a great R&D resource. (Now I just wonder if this buggy is hernia-proof!) pic.twitter.com/2fQ4h308dn - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 18, 2017

Clever jugaad scarecrow using non-polluting wind energy& a good old Thali. But sadly,introducing noise pollution to the quiet countryside! pic.twitter.com/SFfoYLHzBS - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2017

Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017