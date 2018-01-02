Anand Mahindra, Fan Of 'Jugaad', Tweets Video Of Nifty 'Kela-Konveyor'

"Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor?" says the Mahindra Group Chairman in his tweet, calling the method 'frugal' and 'appropriate'. You'll just have to watch the video to understand the technique Mr Mahindra is talking about.
Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don't think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!! pic.twitter.com/2FMaFnSSO0- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018
Since being posted about an hour ago, the video has collected almost 6,000 views, more than 500 'likes' and several comments on Twitter.
"A banana train. Innovative and frugal. Indians never ceases to amaze you," says one Twitter user on the video. "Amazing and innovative... sahi jugaad kiya. Necessity leads to innovation," says another.
Many also suggested names for the practice. Mr Mahindra couldn't help agree with one.
Yes I concede. That's a much better label... https://t.co/8qLqP0RNym- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018
Anand Mahindra often shares such videos of jugaad of some kind on Twitter.
Love wild & wacky jugaad videos. Now this guy's wheels may not have the acceleration or torque of a Tesla,but I applaud him for his alternative thinking & his will to follow-through on his idea.He would be a great R&D resource. (Now I just wonder if this buggy is hernia-proof!) pic.twitter.com/2fQ4h308dn- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 18, 2017
Clever jugaad scarecrow using non-polluting wind energy& a good old Thali. But sadly,introducing noise pollution to the quiet countryside! pic.twitter.com/SFfoYLHzBS- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2017
Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017
Which innovation has been your favourite so far? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news