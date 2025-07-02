Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Kabaddi Player, Bit By Puppy He Was Rescuing, Dies Of Rabies

Videos of Brijesh, shot days before his death, show him experiencing a violent rabies attack and writhing in pain.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kabaddi Player, Bit By Puppy He Was Rescuing, Dies Of Rabies
Around three months ago, Brijesh was bitten by a puppy he was rescuing.
  • Brijesh Solanki, a kabaddi player, died from rabies in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
  • He was bitten by a puppy three months prior but did not take the rabies vaccine.
  • The local community mourned the loss of the respected athlete from Farana village.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Brijesh Solanki, a state-level kabaddi player, died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Around three months ago, Brijesh was bitten by a puppy he was rescuing. However, Brijesh ignored it as a minor injury and didn't take the rabies injection.

Videos of Brijesh, shot days before his death, show him writhing and howling in pain. In one of the clips, the Kabaddi player can be seen experiencing a violent rabies attack.

His coach, Praveen Kumar, said, "Brijesh mistook the pain in his arm for a regular kabaddi injury. The bite seemed minor, and he didn't think it was serious, so he didn't take the vaccine," the Times of India reported.

On June 26, Brijesh reportedly complained of numbness during a practice session. He was taken to a district hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was moved to a private hospital in Noida.

Sandeep Kumar, his brother, alleged that Brijesh was denied treatment at several government hospitals. "All of a sudden, he was afraid of water and was showing symptoms of rabies, but we were denied treatment at government hospitals in Khurja, Aligarh and even Delhi. It was only in Noida that doctors confirmed he was likely infected with rabies," quoted TOI.

Brijesh died on June 28.

Brijesh was a resident of Farana village in Bulandshahr. The entire village came out to say their final goodbye to the beloved kabaddi player.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kabaddi Player, Brijesh Solanki, Rabies
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com