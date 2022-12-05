Anand Mahindra Derives Monday Motivation From Maya Angelou Quote: ''Be Present In The Present''

He shared a short note with a picture quote attributed to Maya Angelou

The Twitter handle of Mahindra Group Chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoons, Anand Mahindra, is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. He also imparts important life lessons to his 10 million followers on Twitter with his 'Monday Motivation.' This time, the 67-year-old businessman shared a short note with a picture quote attributed to American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

With his thought-provoking post, Mr. Mahindra emphasized the need to be present in the moment and urged his followers to let go of the past and move forward. "If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you will look forward, do so prayerfully. But the wisest course would be to be present in the present gratefully,'' reads a picture quote attributed to Maya Angelou.

He also shared a few words of wisdom along with the picture and tweeted, ''One of my favourite authors/poets. Her advice is consistent with our ancient teachings. There is no more invigorating way of starting a new week than by anchoring yourself in the present moment...Last week was just that-last week.''

See the tweet here:

One of my favourite authors/poets. Her advice is consistent with our ancient teachings. There is no more invigorating way of starting a new week than by anchoring yourself in the present moment…Last week was just that—last week. #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/neT3GS0DkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2022

Posted this morning, the inspiring post has garnered more than 1700 likes and close to 195 tweets. As always, social media users resonated with his post and reacted with enthusiasm.

One user wrote, ''True, the plant knew that it was yesterday's bud that has blossomed into a beautiful flower today and that tomorrow this flower may become manure for the soil that nourished the plant to grow! There indeed is a purpose in these time frames!'' Another commented, '' Just the words needed...struck the chord for me to begin the week, to come out of the gloom, to be present in the present !'' A third said, '' Well said. Past and Future are not with us and only current is with us.''



