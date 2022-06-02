Mail Error Floods US TV Station's Office With Snacks Requests

The hilarious incident has been reported at the office of North Carolina-based TV station WBTV.

When you have an extra stash of snacks at your office, your weekdays are fun. Things, however, turned out differently at the office of North Carolina-based TV station WBTV.

Journalist David Hodges, who works there, has tweeted about a hilarious incident. And, it's related to a stash of Little Debbie snacks in the office kitchen. According to the post, an employee “accidentally” emailed all newsrooms in the country, telling them about the snacks inventory. And, what followed is an overwhelming response from offices around America. All of them have only one demand: they want a portion of the snacks in their office kitchens too.

The tweet read, “Someone in our company accidentally emailed every newsroom nationwide saying they had Little Debbie snacks in the kitchen.” He added, “Now, every station is responding saying they want some and my email won't stop pinging.”

Mr Hodges followed up the tweet with another post where he mentioned two points about the emails that were sent to the newsrooms. He wrote, “Not enough mentions of star cakes and zebra cakes in the replies.” The second point read, “If you work in said company and didn't get the email…It was literally sent to an address called all newsrooms. So that's on you.”

Fellow journalists flooded the comment section with their hilarious replies. One of them complained, “Why didn't I get it? Truly disappointed.” To this, Mr Hodges said, “Outrageous that national is not on that email. But you wouldn't feel that way if you were notified of all the replies.”

Another journalist wrote, “I don't know if I should feel offended that I didn't receive this message.” Giving us a sneak peek into the newsrooms and how they deal with office snacks, Mr Hodges replied to the comment on a funny note. It read “Every newsroom has someone they remove from the notifications about snacks because of…prior offences.”

A journalist at WBTV replied to Mr Hodge's tweet by saying that she was Googling how to mute email threads in outlook.

These office snacks have surely made some buzz across American newsrooms.