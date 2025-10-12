American Tourist Gifts New Bike To Indian Boy, Heartwarming Video Viral

A US tourist has won the hearts of social media users by gifting a bicycle to a boy who came up to him a struck up a conversation. In a viral video shared by vlogger @jaystreazy, known as Jay, he can be seen buying a bike for the child after his livestream viewers urged him to upgrade the boy's broken bicycle.

"Do you want a new one? Let's go buy a new one for you," Jay asked the boy named Samarth, who appeared surprised at the proposal but agreed to tag along with him.

After entering the bicycle shop, Jay quizzed about the latest models with the shopkeeper showing them a bike costing Rs 24,000, which the boy seemingly liked as well.

"Why are you spending the money?" the boy asked innocently, to which Jay replied: "On my livestream, there's a few people that really like you. So they saw you with an old bike that's halfway broken, and maybe they think you deserve a nicer one."

However, before finalising the deal, Jay said he needed to ensure that Samarth's parents were on board with the gift idea. The American went to Samarth's home and talked to his mother, informing her why her child had a new bike at his disposal.

"So I was outside. I'm a tourist and I was making a video and your son stopped me. We started talking and had a good conversation. Some of my friends who were watching at the time and they wanted to give some money to buy a new cycle," said Jay.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

'Dream Come True For Him...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments as users lauded Jay for the heartwarming gift for the boy who could not stop beaming.

"Oh my god! You made him so happy. Proud of you Jay," said one user while another added: "The kid's face literally lit up!"

A third commented: "A bicycle for a kid is like a dream come true. Back in the days I enjoyed my bicycle a lot, because no mobile phones, total fun on cycles with friends. But now kids don't play outside much and stuck in their home with mobile phones."

A fourth said: "Damn he would probably remember this for his lifetime."