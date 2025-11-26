"Apple <i>Paratha</i>": Student Packs Lunch In iPhone Box, Leaves Internet In Splits

A video has gone viral showing a student who brought his lunch, consisting of parathas, inside an empty iPhone box, surprising his teacher and amusing his classmates. The humorous incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms. The clip shows the teacher, visibly curious and slightly bewildered, asking the student what was inside the sleek packaging.

When asked to open the box, the student calmly revealed that it contained parathas wrapped in paper, much to the amusement of his peers. The teacher asked the student "What is inside this box?" The boy responded simply, "Ma'am, lunch".

Upon seeing the parathas instead of an expensive gadget, the teacher, and the class erupted in laughter. When further questioned about who packed it this way, the boy replied, "Ma'am, I packed it myself".

Watch the video here:

Achar Lana bhul gya Earbuds mai 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LS6xEM3R0L — Harry  (@hariom5sharma) November 25, 2025

The video sparked a wave of funny reactions and memes online, with users commenting on the student's unique and "eco-friendly" lunchbox, with some joking that the "paratha price is 1.5 lakhs".

One user wrote, "He was trying flexx that uske ghar par iphone hai (he was trying to flex he has an iPhone at home)."

Another commented, "This is exactly how creativity gets killed at ground level in our schools. The boy actually reused an iPhone box, far better than carrying food in plastic. It's eco-friendly, innovative and harmless. Instead of that tone, the teacher could've simply guided him politely. If anyone needs training here, it's the adult, not the child."

A third user added, 'No plastic eco-friendly lunch box."

"Tiffin must have broken, this was Plan B," joked a fourth.