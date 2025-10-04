American Proudly Shows New 5-Year India Visa, Praises PM Modi And Takes A Dig At Trump

An American named Klor Anthony Louis, known as Tony Klor on social media, surprised many with a tweet showing off his new 5-year visa to India. The visa, issued on September 23, 2025, allows him to stay in India for up to 180 days each visit and is valid until September 22, 2030.

In his tweet, Tony expressed excitement about India welcoming foreign technology experts. He wrote, "It's official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I've just been granted a girthy 5-year Indian visa." He also compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says Welcome home, Bahi."

It's official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders.



I've just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Lm8Py8j3Pp — Tony Klor (@TonyCatoff) October 3, 2025

India has been encouraging global tech talents to visit and invest in its growing blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors. The B-1 visa Tony received is a business visa often given to visitors attending conferences, business meetings, or tech events.

His post gained attention especially among Indian and desi social media users, who found the contrast both amusing and interesting.

One user commented on the viral X post, saying, "Being honest, studying and working with brilliant Indians at top US universities, I truly believe India has some of the most intelligent minds in tech, AI, and engineering. If that talent is directed toward building and innovating within India, the scale of progress could be incredible. I'm confident that in the next 10 years, at least one or two Indian companies will rank among global giants."

Another user added, "This is a temporary non-immigrant visa for short-term business activities."

A third user warmly welcomed the individual, writing, "Looking at an Indian visa for the first time. Welcome! You've got 1.45 billion chances to make friends here."