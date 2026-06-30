American Couple Shares 5 Unexpected Things They Love About India

An American couple, Sam and Karis, have caught social media's attention for sharing a list of five unexpected aspects of India they grew to love while travelling with their children. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, '5 Things I didn't expect to love about India', the couple said they loved the deeply communal, celebratory, and family-friendly environment that India provided for them as well as their children.

From the welcoming attitude of Indians toward children to adventurous driving to unannounced neighbourly visits to vibrant celebrations, the couple listed myriad cultural differences that touched their hearts.

Here Are The 5 Things Listed By The Couple:

Raising children here: The couple highlighted that prior to heading to India, everyone warns about how it could be difficult for children, but the reality was totally different. "My kids have never been more accepted and allowed to be kids anywhere! They are seen as a true blessing, not just small people to be contained when in public," the couple said.



The couple highlighted that prior to heading to India, everyone warns about how it could be difficult for children, but the reality was totally different. "My kids have never been more accepted and allowed to be kids anywhere! They are seen as a true blessing, not just small people to be contained when in public," the couple said. Driving: While the foreigners are often terrified of driving in India, Sam said he preferred to drive here as it is always an adventure, and never boring.



While the foreigners are often terrified of driving in India, Sam said he preferred to drive here as it is always an adventure, and never boring. People showing up at house unannounced: In the Western world, showing up unannounced is considered rude, but the couple said the sense of community was so strong in India that they had come to adore the tradition. "But here a neighbour just drops by, and I have learned to really love this. The value of community is high," they said.



In the Western world, showing up unannounced is considered rude, but the couple said the sense of community was so strong in India that they had come to adore the tradition. "But here a neighbour just drops by, and I have learned to really love this. The value of community is high," they said. Lots of celebrations: The couple said it was fun to witness every small and big event being celebrated in India. It gave them a reason to dance and laugh with family and friends.



The couple said it was fun to witness every small and big event being celebrated in India. It gave them a reason to dance and laugh with family and friends. Monsoon season: The couple said they had grown to love the monsoon season of India. "Honestly it's been amazing to experience a culture that slows down according to the seasons, and I have learned to slow down too, and for this I'm incredibly grateful."

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the couple's assessment. "Absolutely love this, hope you are enjoying exploring the country," said one user while another added: "Agree on all these points! It's never a dull, boring day here."

A third commented: "So happy for you. It's a blessing to be a kid in India. All the festivals along with the monsoon. As a kid, you need another reason to be out and wet. Since every other kid is getting drenched on purpose."

A fourth said: "What a delightful reel. So happy to see you and your kids enjoying here. We wish you all the very best in everything you do."