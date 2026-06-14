Sonu Sood Travels In Vande Bharat, Recalls His First Train Ride To Mumbai

- Sonu Sood praised Indian Railways' growth while traveling on the Vande Bharat Express
- He recalled early train journeys where passengers used papers to lie down at night
- Sonu highlighted improved quality, food, staff, and service on modern trains
Train journeys often bring back a mix of nostalgia and reflection. Sonu Sood recently experienced a similar moment while travelling on the Vande Bharat Express. The actor spoke about how far Indian Railways has come over the years. In a video shared on X, Sonu recalled his early travel days while pursuing his dream of becoming an actor in Mumbai. He said, "We are travelling by Vande Bharat, and all I can say is, it's a phenomenal growth in terms of railways and the kind of quality, the kind of food that's been served, the staff, the kind of love that they give. This train journey reminded me of my first journey. I studied in Nagpur and then left for Mumbai to become an actor."
Also Read: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Viral Video Shows A Passenger's Travel Experience
Back then, he said, passengers would get long computer papers and spread them out on the floor at night to lie down and pass the time. "But today, after so many years, when we are travelling by train again, all I can say is that Indian Railways has grown leaps and bounds. Their quality has become phenomenal," he added.
"Just want to thank you for the great work that you've been doing. Keep doing such amazing work. All this is very important for the development of our country. All the best,” Sonu concluded.
Thank you, Indian Railways, for upgrading the everyday journey and quality of life of millions of common Indians. ????????????@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/w0yTXkO9Ja— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 13, 2026
His comments drew mixed reactions online, with several users disagreeing in the comments section.
One user wrote, "Sir, vip treatment will give the best facilities only. Try travelling without vip treatment."
Sir vip treatment will give best facilities only. Try travel without vip treatment pic.twitter.com/qZgZI204kx— findingpeace (@findingpeace336) June 13, 2026
Another added, "Someday, travel on a non-AC general cabin, please. You'll realise the reality."
~ Someday travel on non ac general cabin please. You'll realise the reality.— DJ ZARKIN (@DJZARKIN) June 13, 2026
Someone else commented, "You have no idea what common people are facing. Train delays. Unavailability of tickets."
You have no idea what common people are facing.— Akash Ahire (@AkashAh07799428) June 14, 2026
Train delays
Unavailability of tickets
Also Read: Indian Railways Fines IRCTC Rs 60 Lakh After Insects Found In Food On Vande Bharat Express
However, some users agreed with the actor, appreciating the progress over the years.
"The comment section is full of negativity. Yes, IR has problems, and no one denies that. But performance should be judged over 5-year cycles. Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Station, electrification, cleaner stations, Kavach, railway in NE & DFC - significant progress has been made," one wrote.
The comment section is full of negativity.— Bharat Smiles (@BharatSmil6447) June 13, 2026
Yes, IR has problems & no one denies that. But performance should be judged over 5-year cycles.
Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Station, electrification, cleaner stations, Kavach, railway in NE & DFC - significant progress has been made.
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