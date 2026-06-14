Sonu Sood Travels In Vande Bharat, Recalls His First Train Ride To Mumbai

Train journeys often bring back a mix of nostalgia and reflection. Sonu Sood recently experienced a similar moment while travelling on the Vande Bharat Express. The actor spoke about how far Indian Railways has come over the years. In a video shared on X, Sonu recalled his early travel days while pursuing his dream of becoming an actor in Mumbai. He said, "We are travelling by Vande Bharat, and all I can say is, it's a phenomenal growth in terms of railways and the kind of quality, the kind of food that's been served, the staff, the kind of love that they give. This train journey reminded me of my first journey. I studied in Nagpur and then left for Mumbai to become an actor."

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Back then, he said, passengers would get long computer papers and spread them out on the floor at night to lie down and pass the time. "But today, after so many years, when we are travelling by train again, all I can say is that Indian Railways has grown leaps and bounds. Their quality has become phenomenal," he added.

"Just want to thank you for the great work that you've been doing. Keep doing such amazing work. All this is very important for the development of our country. All the best,” Sonu concluded.

His comments drew mixed reactions online, with several users disagreeing in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Sir, vip treatment will give the best facilities only. Try travelling without vip treatment."

Another added, "Someday, travel on a non-AC general cabin, please. You'll realise the reality."

Someone else commented, "You have no idea what common people are facing. Train delays. Unavailability of tickets."

Also Read: Indian Railways Fines IRCTC Rs 60 Lakh After Insects Found In Food On Vande Bharat Express

However, some users agreed with the actor, appreciating the progress over the years.

"The comment section is full of negativity. Yes, IR has problems, and no one denies that. But performance should be judged over 5-year cycles. Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat Station, electrification, cleaner stations, Kavach, railway in NE & DFC - significant progress has been made," one wrote.