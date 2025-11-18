Ahmedabad's 87-Year-Old Elderly Woman And Her Sister Ride The City In Sholay Style

Age can slow the body, but it cannot stop someone who wants to live fully. This is true for 87-year-old Mandakini Shah from Ahmedabad, who has won hearts across the country. She recently spoke about her love for adventure, her close bond with her younger sister Usha, and the scooter that the two of them still ride around the city. While talking to Humans of Bombay, she said she enjoys going on adventures with Usha on their trusted scooter.

When people ask why she rides a scooter at the age of 87, she simply asks, "Why not?" She learned to ride a scooter at the age of 62 and has always valued her independence. As the eldest of six siblings, she learned responsibility at a very young age. Her father, a freedom fighter, wanted to start a business after independence, but was unable to do so due to lack of funds. Mandakini explains that money was always scarce, and watching her mother work hard every day taught her the importance of self-confidence and standing on her own feet.

Watch video here:

At the age of 16, Mandakini began working as a Montessori teacher at Bal Mandir, despite her weak English. Later, she became involved in social welfare projects, which allowed her to visit women's groups, panchayat meetings, and groups, where she taught women about their rights. During these travels, she learned to ride a moped, a jeep, and finally, at the age of 62, her second-hand scooter. Even today, she and her sister roam the city on that scooter. Her simple rule of life is to live freely, not just as hard as she worked, but even more.

Over the years, many people have asked her why she didn't marry. Some even assumed she was a widow. To them, a woman without a husband seemed an incomplete story. But for Mandakini, her life is a story unfolding every day. She once expressed a desire to get married, but life showed a different path, and she continued on that path.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have praised the woman for her confidence and efforts.

One user wrote, "Wow wow, you inspire us dadi."

Another user noted, "A story that rides against the wind—fearless, free, and forever young. Your journey is a reminder that age can pause the body but never the spirit. This is the pitch of courage and the hook of life itself: keep moving, keep exploring, keep rewriting what society never imagined."

"Enjoy your life dadi," added a third user.