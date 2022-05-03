4-Year-Old Dutch Boy Takes Mother's Car For A Joyride, Crashes Into Parked Vehicles

No one was hurt during the 4-year-olds escapade.

A four-year-old boy in the Netherlands crashed into two cars after taking his mother's keys and roaring off in her car. According to BBC, the police in the central city of Utrecht informed that the child crashed into two parked vehicles on Saturday, before leaving the scene in his pyjamas and bare feet. The concerned bystanders had called the police after spotting the kid walking down the street alone in the cold.

Taking to Instagram, the police said that no one was hurt during the boy's escapade. The police jokingly said that had discovered a “new Max Verstappen” – the Belgian-Dutch racing driver and the 2021 Formula One World Champion.

In the caption, the officers informed that the child had woken up on Saturday when his father went to work. He then took his mother's car keys "to go for a drive". The cops were called to pick him up after a report came in of an abandoned vehicle nearby, which appeared to have hit two parked cars.

The police then found that the crashed car and the boy were linked. But it was when officers called the boy's mother on the phone and saw him acting out a crash that they realised that he had been the driver. The police said that the youngster mimicked driving and made gestures of turning a steering wheel.

The cops took the child to the police station where he was then given hot chocolate and a teddy bear, before being reunited with his mother. Together, they also went back to the crash scene, where the 4-year-old was asked if he could show how the car worked. As per the social media post, the child, described by his mother as “resourceful”, opened the vehicle with the key, put it into the ignition and moved his foot to the clutch and gas pedals.

The police advised the boy's mother to take more care and hide the car keys in the future.