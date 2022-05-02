Watch: As Indian Boy Sang Patriotic Song, PM Modi Grooved With Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the first leg of his three-nation visit with a rousing welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Germany today.

PM Modi landed at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany early this morning. The Prime Minister then went to Hotel Adlon Kempinski, where he interacted with the members of the Indian community amid the chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

He also spoke to the children, who were accompanying their parents at the hotel.

A little girl presented him with his portrait and called the Prime Minister her idol. In the video, PM Modi can be seen asking her, "how long did it take you to make the portrait."

The Prime Minister then got a picture clicked with the girl and also signed the portrait for her.

A young boy sang a patriotic song and greeted him, while the Prime Minister grooved with him and applauded. "Waah," he said as the boy finished crooning.

Many waved their hands at him to greet him, while some even touched his feet at the hotel.

In Germany, PM Modi will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions. His three-nation visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.